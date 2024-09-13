SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in August

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SFTBY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. 352,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.67 and a beta of 1.16.
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
