Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,442.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.86).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Softcat to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($25.50) to GBX 1,490 ($19.48) in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.35) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,576.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,611.71. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,150 ($15.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.26).

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

