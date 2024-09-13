SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 6.4%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 649,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,217,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,627,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

