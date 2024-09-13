SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Karen Borg Purchases 25,593 Shares

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Borg acquired 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,749.06 ($7,166.04).

SomnoMed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SomnoMed Company Profile

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of devices for the oral appliances for the treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. Its flagship product SomnoDent Avant, as well as SomnoDent Classic, SomnoDent Flex, and SomnoDent Fusion are offered for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

