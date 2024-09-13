South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SABK remained flat at $13.75 on Friday. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

