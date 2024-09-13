S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.25.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,220. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $524.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.16 and a 200 day moving average of $451.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

