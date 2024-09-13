Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Buys C$29,782.50 in Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 180,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,782.50.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Lembit Janes bought 50,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Lembit Janes bought 623,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,025.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Lembit Janes bought 287,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,225.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

CVE:SPA opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

