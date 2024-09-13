SpartanNash Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

SpartanNash Trading Up 2.2 %

SPTN stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

