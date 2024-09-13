SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.94

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 5014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
