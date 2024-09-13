SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.63

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 285341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,915 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 178,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,144,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 723.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth about $788,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

