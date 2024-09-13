SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $411.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $416.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

