SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $50.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.