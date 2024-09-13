SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Short Interest Up 847.1% in August

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 847.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Price Performance

Shares of NZAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,051. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NZAC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

