SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.04

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 103126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 127,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

