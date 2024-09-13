SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.69

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 24451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 318,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

