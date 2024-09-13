SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,077 shares.The stock last traded at $62.87 and had previously closed at $62.50.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $822.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

