SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.30

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 39339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.