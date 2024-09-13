SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after buying an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,754,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.