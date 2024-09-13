SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.31

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.31 and last traded at $168.24, with a volume of 1201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.21.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

