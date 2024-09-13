Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRX opened at $21.44 on Friday. Spear Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.
About Spear Alpha ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spear Alpha ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.