Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRX opened at $21.44 on Friday. Spear Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

