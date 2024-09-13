Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.32. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 59,204 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

