Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Sprott Copper Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned approximately 9.06% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:COPP traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,830. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77.

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

