Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CEF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

