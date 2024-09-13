Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35. 68,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 589,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

