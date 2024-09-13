Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $101.73 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

