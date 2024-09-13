SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
