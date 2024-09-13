SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SSE Stock Performance

SSE stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

SSE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

