Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.51 million, a P/E ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

