Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in August

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.2 %

SCBFY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,043. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.