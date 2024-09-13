State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.86 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.