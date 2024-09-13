State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $1,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $4,672,000. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of CRH by 61.1% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 232,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of CRH opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

