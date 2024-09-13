State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,402 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $231,512,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 588,818 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

