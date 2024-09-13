State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,068 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 4.23% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $48.71 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.