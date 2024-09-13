State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 237,609 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.89 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.