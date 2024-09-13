Status Market Capitalization Achieves $87.65 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Status has a total market capitalization of $87.65 million and $9.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,467.38 or 1.00026322 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02175698 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,141,809.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.