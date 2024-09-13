Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.17

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.66 million and $12.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,255.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.70 or 0.00567663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00109564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00293590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00081821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,313,632 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

