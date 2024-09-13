Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $81,596,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 1,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after buying an additional 1,201,653 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $62,298,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

