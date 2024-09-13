Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $25.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on U. Benchmark lowered their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NYSE U opened at $18.90 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $90,871. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

