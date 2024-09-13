Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.