StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
MXC opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.53.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
