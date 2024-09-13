StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

MXC opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.