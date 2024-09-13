StockNews.com Downgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

SM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 1,236,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

