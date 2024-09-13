StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,583 shares of company stock worth $60,355,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

