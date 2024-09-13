StockNews.com Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The company has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

