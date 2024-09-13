Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $285.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $520.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

