Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

