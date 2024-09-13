Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $142.85 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $145.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

