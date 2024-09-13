Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,962,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

