Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $945,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.