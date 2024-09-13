Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 222,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,597,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,977 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

