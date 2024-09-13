Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 287 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,071,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.